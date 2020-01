While condemning US terrorist move in cowardly assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani and in order to expand School of Martyr Gen. Soleimani, Iran National Paralympic Committee named Iran Cultural and Sports Caravan after ‘Gen. Soleimani, Commander of Hearts’ in 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

It is hoped that Iran’s Paralympic Sports Community will succeed in prestigious sports events and learn its behavior and etiquette from this dynamic school.

