Iran volleyball team arrives in China for 2020 Olympics qualification

The Iranian team has been drawn along with Chinese Taipei, China, and Kazakhstan in Pool A of the event. Qatar, India, Korea, and Australia are in pool B of the event.

The eight teams will compete in China’s Jiangmen from January 7 to 12 to secure their place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The winner of the event, along with Japan as the Olympics host, will represent the Asian continent in Tokyo 2020.

The Iranian team will take on Chinese Taipei on January 7 in the first step before facing Kazakhstan and China in the next two days.

The following 14 players have been chosen by Igor Kolakovic for the event:

Saeid Marouf, Milad Ebadipour, Morteza Sharifi, Pouria Fayazi, Shahram Mahmoudi, Ali Shafiei, Reza Abedini, Mohammad Mousavi, Aliasghar Mojarad, Javad Karimi, Pouria Yali, Mojtaba Mirzajanpour, Mohammadreza Moazen, and Mohammadreza Hazratpour.

