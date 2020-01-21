  1. Economy
21 January 2020 - 14:01

West Azarbaijan exports up 45% in 10 months

West Azarbaijan exports up 45% in 10 months

URMIA, Jan. 21 (MNA) – West Azarbaijan province producers exported some 408,000 tons of goods during the past ten months to January 20, a senior customs official said.

Head of West Azarbaijan province's Industries, Mining and Trade Organization, Gholamreza Baba’i, said the exports amounted to $525 million, up 45% in comparison with the corresponding period of last year.

Light oils, agricultural products, including watermelon, walnut, plum, tomato, almond and apple, polyethylene, and other food products constitute the main exports of West Azarbaijan, he added.

West Azarbaijan borders Turkey, Iraq and Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The province trades through five land border crossings, namely Poldasht, Bazargan, Razi, Sarv and Tamarchin.

MNA/4831373

News Code 154796

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News