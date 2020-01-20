Iran’s steel ingot production vol. exceeds 15.3mn tons in nine months: IMIDRO

In the same period, total steel production units in the country produced 15,398,370 tons of steel ingot [including bloom, billet and slab].

Statistics showed that 1,729,142 tons of steel ingot was produced by Khuzestan Steel Company (KSC) in the Iranian month of Azar (from Nov. 21 to Dec. 22), accounting for 18.2 percent of total steel production volume in the country.

It is expected that at least 26 million tons of steel ingot will be produced in the country before the termination of the current year (to end March 20, 2020), so, 40 to 45 percent of which is predicted to be exported from the country to the export markets.

Steel ingot production volume in the eight months of the current year (from March 21 to Nov. 22) registered a four percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, IMIDRO added.

