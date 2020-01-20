'Gold Runner' wins best script award at CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI fest. in India

The Iranian director dedicated the award to the Ukrainian pilot and the Iranian and foreign passengers who perished in a recent plane crash in Iran.

Directed and produced by Aslani, 'Gold Runner' was screened in the international section of the Indian film festival and managed to snatch the best script award for Aslanai and Hadi Naderi as the co-writers.

CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI International Film Festival is dedicated to showcasing new and innovative films while fostering the next generation of filmmakers, according to the event's organizers. It is a strong advocate for social change and encourages cultural diversity and understanding between nations.

Aslani also participated in the competition section of the 'World Cinema' of the 7th Duhok International Film Festival in Iraqi Kurdistan and won the New Talent Prize of the festival. He also received the plague of appreciation and the "Golden Leaf" Award of Duhok International Film Festival.

