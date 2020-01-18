  1. Politics
Situation in Middle East was a direct result of US’ arrogance: FM Zarif

TEHRAN, Jan. 18 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the situation in the Middle East was quite dangerous after the assassination of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and the subsequent downing of a Ukrainian aircraft by Iranian forces, albeit by mistake.

Zarif told Times Now the situation in the region was a direct result of the United States’ “arrogance” and their callous attitude of not trying to find out the details and implications of the provocation.

The US should realize that there were protests all over the world after Lt. Gen. Soleimani’s assassination including 430 Indian cities, he said.

Meanwhile, entities like Daesh (ISIL) celebrated the assassination of Soleimani, the Iranian FM further said.

Zarif said Iran expects India to play a positive role in the region has it has a large stake there.

