South Korea consulting Iran on how to secure Strait of Hormuz: official

"As you know, we will have to make a decision in consideration of the people's life and security as well as oil supply," the official said, adding relevant options are "still being reviewed,” according to Yonhap News Agency.

Consultations with Iran are underway as well, he added.

The South Korean government has yet to complete a review of options on how to contribute to security in the Strait of Hormuz, a Cheong Wa Dae official said Saturday amid reports that a final decision on whether to send troops there may be imminent.

Speaking shortly after the National Security Council (NSC) meeting held Thursday, Presidential Chief of Staff Noh Young-min told a local radio talk show, "There has been considerable progress, internally," in discussions on the sensitive issue of possible troop dispatch.

Earlier in the week, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in California.

MNA/PR