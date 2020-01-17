  1. Politics
17 January 2020 - 13:38

Iranians to rally across country to support establishment today

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – Planned pro-establishment demonstrations will be held after Friday Prayers nationwide with the exemption of the capital Tehran, where the Islamic Republic Leader Ali Khamenei led the prayers and delivered a sermon.

The rallies come in support of the Islamic Revolution's authority for responding to US forces and condemn those who try to overshadow it using the tragic Ukraianin plane incident. 

MNA/

