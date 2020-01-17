Iranians to rally across country to support establishment today

The rallies come in support of the Islamic Revolution's authority for responding to US forces and condemn those who try to overshadow it using the tragic Ukraianin plane incident.
TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – Planned pro-establishment demonstrations will be held after Friday Prayers nationwide with the exemption of the capital Tehran, where the Islamic Republic Leader Ali Khamenei led the prayers and delivered a sermon.
