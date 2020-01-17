E3 cannot bring Iranian nation to its knees: Leader

This is the first time in the past eight years that Ayatollah Khamenei leads the prayers.

The day the Iranian nation held the biggest funeral in the world for the Quds Force commander General Soleimani and the day IRGC missiles smashed US’ base are among the days of God, said the Iranian Leader, adding, the effects that these days leave behind is permanent.

It was God’s power that led to the magnificent presence of people and their tears and passion in streets for the funeral of Gen. Soleimani, said the Leader, noting that this shows God’s determination in the continuation of this path by the Iranian nation till the final victory.

Zionist outlets sought to tarnish our dear commander’s image but of no avail as people from across the world mourned for him and understood the true face of US and the Israeli regime.

General Soleimani was the most powerful commander in the fight against terrorism in the region and all acknowledge this fact, highlighted the Leader.

The US government assassinated Soleimani, not in the battlefield but a cowardly manner and they admitted their act of terror, this is a true disgrace for Washington, he added.

IRGC Quds Force should be viewed as a human organization with human values, said the Leader, noting that the force protects oppressed people across the region. Quds force eradicated ISIL which was created by the US to destabilize Iran, he added.

Pointing to the millions of Iranians who took to the streets to commemorate Martyr Soleimani, Ayatollah Khamenei said the Iranian nation showed that it supports resistance.

American clowns claim they are standing behind Iranians but they all lie, he said, adding that American officials only seek to put their dagger inside the body the Iranian nation. Missiles fired at US base revealed the Iranian nation’s true feeling towards the US, he said.

The horrible tragedy of the Ukrainian plane truly saddened the Iranian nation but enemies sought to overshadow martyrdom of Resistance commanders with the tragic incident, he added.

The enemy became so happy with the unintentional downing of the plane because they thought that they had found a pretext to destroy Iran’s face but they will certainly fail, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The Leader once again offered condolences to the families of the victims, noting that the glorious funeral, missile attack on US base won’t be forgotten by the Iranian nation.

One of the other measures to overshadow Iran’s strong response to Arrogance was the statement by the European signatories that warned to bring back UN sanctions.

The leader went on to say that Germany, France, UK provided Saddam with weapons during the war against Iran and that the European countries are serving the US interests.

Europeans won’t be able to bring the Iranian nation to their knees, he said, adding that Europeans sitting behind the negotiation table are terrorists who serve the same master.

Iran is not afraid of negotiation, the Leader highlighted, adding, that gaining strength is our only way to get out of the current conditions.

He went on to describe Europeans behind the negotiating table as those with an iron hand in a velvet glove.

