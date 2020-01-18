“I am proud of being with al-Nujaba”: Martyr Soleimani

The late commander of IRGC Quds Branch, meeting the central staff of al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance sometimes ago, called himself a soldier who is proud of working with this group.

According to the report of ..., some archived details on the visit of the late commander of the IRGC Quds Branch of al-Nujaba’s headquarters have been released by this Movement recently.

During this visit, Martyr lieutenant-general Soleimani, among the top staff of al-Nujaba, stated, “I am proud of attending in this invaluable and important Jihadi session, and happy to be among these esteemed people.”

Your browser doesn't support video.

Please download the file: video/mp4

Pointing to the secretary-general of al-Nujaba, he maintained, “The Resistance is composed of some devoted people; specifically, the Sheikh (Akram al-Kaabi) is a significant figure of the Resistance; furthermore, there are many other brothers, some were made martyrs and some still alive.”

The martyred commander of the Resistance Front continued, “Indeed, I am a soldier who is in the same front with you, and proud of being with this Mujahid group who are the followers of Ahl al-Bayt.”

A chief issue Haj Qasem referred to among the top members of al-Nujaba Movement was his defense of the right demands of the Iraqi people.

Finally, talking on this issue, he reiterated, “Our duty in the Islamic Republic is the defense of the Iraqi people, the sources of emulation and all the combatants in the battlefield; besides, we should defend of the right demands of the Iraqi people.”

MNA/