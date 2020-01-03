  1. Politics
Gen. Soleimani's revenge to be taken on all criminals, perpetrators: defense min.

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami expressed his deep condolences on the martyrdom of Commander of IRGC Quds Brigade, General Ghasem Soleimani, saying that Iran will take his revenge on all criminals and perpetrators.

Following the martyrdom of Commander of IRGC Quds Brigade, General Ghasem Soleimani on Friday, Hatami said that undoubtedly, this heinous crime, which is a strong proof of the viciousness of the 'Great Satan' and the indisputable support for terrorists in the region and Iraq, will be responded strongly.

He also offered condolences and congratulations to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the country’s Armed Forces especially the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), the great nation of Iran and his dignified family.

He vowed Iran will take Gen. Soleimani's revenge on all criminals and perpetrators.

Gen. Ghasem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was martyred in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport Friday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) confirmed.

Issuing a statement IRGC announced that the Iranian commander was martyred in a US airstrike early morning today.

Soleimani was a key figure in the fight against terrorism in Iraq and Syria.

