30 December 2019 - 19:27

Iran to respond promptly to any threat, aggression: defense min.

TEHRAN, Dec. 30 (MNA) – Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that Iran will respond promptly to any threat and aggression, adding that Iran does not need any permission to strengthen its missile and defense capabilities.

Commemorating the 9 Dey Epic which refers to the mass rallies held in support of Islamic establishment and put an end to foreign-orchestrated riots, he said that it is a symbol of Iranians’ dignity, vigilance, and awareness, who sought to save Islamic principles and Revolutions' goals against the enemies.

Referring to strategic position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region and world, he said that Iran is at a strategic point, and it has always stood against any excessive demands and domineering policy, emphasizing its fundamental principles and strategic policy, namely the preservation of independence, freedom, and rejection of any kind of domination.

Referring to the necessity of increasing the defensive power of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, despite the most severe sanctions, he noted that the enemies should know that Iran will respond promptly and boldly to any threat and aggression.

Iran will do its best to strengthen its missile and defense power, Hatami added.

