Iran envoy apologizes for incorrect statements over Ukrainian plane crash

In his twitter account, Baeidinejad showed reaction to yesterday’s remarks over plane crash belonging to Ukrainian International Airlines and wrote, “in my statement yesterday to the UK media, I conveyed the official findings of responsible authorities in my country that missile could not be fired and hit the Ukrainian plane at that period of time.”

"I apologize and regret for conveying such wrong findings," he added.

“We should be very careful not to jump to any judgement and let the experts see and in fact verify first the black box which is the most important element to help us to have the full story and the voice recorder,” he noted.

The plane belonging to Ukrainian airlines crashed near Tehran minutes after the take-off from Imam Khomeini Airport after its engine caught fire.

All the 167 passengers and nine crew members onboard were killed in the crash.

