Germany, Russia urge preservation of Iran nuclear deal

"Of course, we could not but discuss preservation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] for the Iranian nuclear program, this issue is extremely important not only for the region but for the whole world," Putin said at a press conference following the talks with Merkel.

He recalled that after the United States abandoned this fundamental agreement, Iranian partners announced the suspension of their voluntary commitments under the JCPOA.

"I want to emphasize that this is precisely about voluntary commitments. They emphasize their willingness to return to full compliance with the nuclear deal," Putin added.

"Russia and Germany strongly support the further implementation of the JCPOA. Iranians have the right to rely on the support of European countries that have promised to create a special dollar-independent financial mechanism for settlements in trade with Iran. It is necessary for the institution for trade, INSTEX, to ultimately start working," Putin said.

