15 January 2020 - 14:51

Iran, Russia discuss regional development

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali met and held talks with Vice Chairman of the Federation Council Il'yas Umakhanov in Moscow on the latest regional developments.

Referring to the recent developments in the Middle East region, Umakhanov said that Russia is keenly interested in the prosperity and stability of Iran and will do its utmost to strengthen and support the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the international community.

He also stressed the development of bilateral relations between Iran and Russia.

Iranian ambassador Jalali, for his part, called for the expansion of political, economic, cultural and provincial relations between the two countries through parliamentary cooperation.

Iran’s newly-appointed Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali submitted a copy of his credentials to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov on January 8.

