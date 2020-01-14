Human error not to undermine IRGC salient achievements: Army chief

He made the remarks on Tue. in a local ceremony and expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved families of the victims of the Ukrainian plane incident which crashed outside Tehran after having been brought down due to human error "at a time of crisis caused by US adventurism," according to a statement by the armed forces.

“The tragic incident which claimed the lives of a number of our people has greatly saddened the hearts of the country's protectors of security in the Armed Forces.”

He emphasized, “in view of the noble people of the country and bereaved families of the victims, a human error will never undermine the dignity and salient achievements of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).”

Over the past four decades since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, IRGC has played a constructive role in sensitive military and security arenas, and its considerable achievements during these years have been a thorn in the eye of enemies of the Islamic Revolution, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Major General Mousavi pointed to the US attempt in launching psychological operations following its numerous failures and added, “under the auspices of the martyrs of the Islamic Revolution especially the resistance front, the Armed forces of the country enjoy high power, authority, sovereignty, dignity, and favorable security.”

Certainly, Islamic Republic of Iran Army Forces along with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and other armed forces will make their utmost effort for independence, security and grandeur of the noble nation of Islamic Iran under the wise leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and will not allow the US terrorist forces to undermine valuable achievements of the armed forces, he stressed.

MNA/4825047