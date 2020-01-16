MP urges to reduce level of political ties with UK

He made the remarks in an interview with MNA and pointed to the presence of UK Ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire in some illegal gatherings in the country and added, “earlier, UK envoy to Iran had also participated in some illegal gatherings and has had interferences in internal affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

After the gasoline price hike in Iran, British envoy also invited some European ambassadors and told them that Iranian people are supposed to hold anti-government gatherings due to the gasoline price hike.

“We should take advantage of this opportunity and drag Iranian people to the streets and support them,” Macaire told other European envoys in Iran.

UK envoy’s interferences in Iran’s internal affairs date back to years ago, he said, adding, “unfortunately, some people in the country misused after the main cause of a Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines, crashed in Tehran last week, was disclosed and paved suitable ways for enemies to take advantage of this situation.”

UK envoy to Iran also misused the situation and provided films and took photos from illegal anti-government gathering in the country, he said and urged UK government to introduce a new envoy to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He once again said, “Iran can reduce its level of its exchanges and relations with UK at the level of consulate.”

MNA/4823558