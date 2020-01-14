  1. Politics
Vaezi calls Iran-Qatar talks 'constructive'

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – Iranian President's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi on Tue. said that constructive talks were held between Iranian and Qatari officials in Tehran.

On his Instagram page, Vaezi wrote, “although the trip of Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Iran was short, very constructive and fruitful talks were exchanged

Iran and Qatar have maintained deep-rooted ties with each other and have stood by each other in tough and difficult conditions, Vaezi added.

The relations between Iran and Qatar will be expanded and developed more than before, he emphasized.

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in Tehran on Jan. 12 and was welcomed by Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian in Sa’dabad Historical and Cultural Complex. After meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, he met and held talks with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

