Iran, Qatar emphasize expansion of publishing exchanges

Head of Doha Book Fair Aboleinin paid a visit to Iran’s booth in Doha International Book Fair (DIBF) on Monday.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, he held talks with Solgi on the expansion of book and publishing exchanges.

Referring to his visit of the cultural and scientific centers such as the National Library of Qatar, the National Museum of Islamic Art and the University of Qatar, Solgi appreciated the prospects for the cultural interactions of the two countries very well and considered the use of bilateral experiences as a way to enhance the level of cultural interactions.

The 30th Doha Book Fair is currently underway in Doha, Qatar. DIBF is regarded as one of the largest international book fairs of the region with extensive participation from different countries around the world.

