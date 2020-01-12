  1. Politics
12 January 2020 - 19:27

Region's turbulent situation due to corruptive presence of US, its cohorts: Leader

Region's turbulent situation due to corruptive presence of US, its cohorts: Leader

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (MNA) – Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met and held talks with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday evening.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei noted in the meeting that presently and regarding the conditions, regional countries need to cement their ties with each other and not to be influenced by the enemies’ suggestions.

Announcing Iran’s readiness for increasing relations with regional countries, he named the US and its allies as the main reasons for the undesirable conditions in the region.

He called for expansion of mutual economic ties with Qatar, as well.

The Qatari emir, for his turn, welcomed improvement of regional ties and said that Iran-Qatar joint commission will be held within three months in Tehran to expand economic bilateral relations.

He also expressed gratitude for Iran’s previous help to Qatar under the imposed tough sanctions.

MNA/4823830

News Code 154479

