  1. Politics
13 January 2020 - 15:54

Iraq negotiating purchase of Russia’s S-300: envoy

Iraq negotiating purchase of Russia’s S-300: envoy

TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (MNA) – Iraq's Ambassador to Tehran Saad Jawad Qandil said on Monday that his country is negotiating purchase of S-300 air defense systems from Russia.

“It is possible that Iraq will buy the systems,” Qandil said.

He noted that Iraq was seeking to diversify its weapons imports, adding that Baghdad had arms-transfer agreements with Moscow.

Iraq’s Parliament Security and Defense Committee chairman previously sought to purchase the Russian systems but talks were stalled amid sanctions threats from Washington.

Iraq has expanded its defense cooperation with Russia in recent years with increased purchases of Russian aircraft and tanks. 

MNA/ISN98102317778

News Code 154500

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News