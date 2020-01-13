Iraq negotiating purchase of Russia’s S-300: envoy

“It is possible that Iraq will buy the systems,” Qandil said.

He noted that Iraq was seeking to diversify its weapons imports, adding that Baghdad had arms-transfer agreements with Moscow.

Iraq’s Parliament Security and Defense Committee chairman previously sought to purchase the Russian systems but talks were stalled amid sanctions threats from Washington.

Iraq has expanded its defense cooperation with Russia in recent years with increased purchases of Russian aircraft and tanks.

