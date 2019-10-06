Iran army deploys protection surveillance systems at western borders with Iraq

Deputy Coordinator of Islamic Republic of Iran Army Ground Forces, Ali Jahanshahi made the comments on a visit to the shared western borders during which he noted the army ground forces are in charge of the security of the western borders.

Jahanshahi said that in order to have better protection at the shared borders with Iraq, border surveillance cameras have been deployed which transfer their information to drones, quadcopters and other necessary equipment to have full surveillance over the borders.

The senior army commander added that deploying such protection surveillance systems at other borders such as the southwestern and eastern borders are on the agenda of the army.

KI/IRN83504950