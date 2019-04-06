Iran, Iraq resolved to deepen ties

In this meeting, President Rouhani expressed hope that Tehran-Baghdad ties would develop in different fields.

He also referred to the implementation of the agreement to issue free visas, adding that this can be effective for development of mutual relations and cooperation, especially in scientific, economic, and health fields.

“Development of banking relations, and cooperation of central banks of Iran and Iraq are very important for deepening financial and economic cooperation between the two countries,” said Rouhani.

Regarding power and energy cooperation, as well as connection of railways of the two countries, he said, “we need to plan and work towards preferential tariffs and free trade between Iran and Iraq.”

Iran supports development of trade relations and cooperation with Iraq, said Rouhani, adding that establishment of joint industrial parks and inviting investors to cooperate will be beneficial for trade relations.

“We are ready to share our experience and implement technical and engineering services in the field of housing, power plans, dams and modern irrigation systems in Iraq,” said the Iranian President.

“Development of relations between Iran and Iraq has always been beneficial for both nations and states, as well as peace, stability and security in the region,” said the Iranian President.

“We should work hard towards achieving $20-billion trade goal between the two countries,” he noted.

During the meeting, Adil Abdul-Mahdi for his turn called the visit of the Iranian President to Iraq was a key and historic one, since it had many achievements.

“We must work towards the development of Iran-Iraq relations and cooperation in various fields of science, politics, economy and culture, to serve the mutual interests of the two nations,” he said.

The Prime Minister of Iraq also described the linkage of Iran’s railway to Iraq and dredging Arvand Rud (Shatt al-Arab) very important for the country, saying "we need to develop cooperation in various sectors, including energy, planning for joint water policies, creating joint areas of trade, scientific exchanges and technology, fighting terrorism and drug trafficking.”

HJ/President.ir