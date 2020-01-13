  1. Economy
13 January 2020 - 19:23

Iran Air flights to European destinations underway

TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (MNA) – Iran Air Airline announced that all European fights of this Airline to Frankfurt, Hamburg, London, Amsterdam, Paris, Milan, Vienna and Cologne destinations have been resumed according to the scheduled program.

Following the rumors released on the social networks with regards to cancelling European flight of Iran Air National Flag Carrier (HOMA), this is to inform that all European flights of Iran Air Airline to the destinations [including Frankfurt, Hamburg, London, Amsterdam, Paris, Vienna and Cologne] are done according to the scheduled program and none of these flights have been cancelled.

Accordingly, the flights to two destinations of Stockholm and Gothenburg will be resumed as soon as the flight license is received.

