Iran able to meet Iraq’s air defense needs: top cmdr.

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard said that Iran and Iraq have many common issues and reasons for unity, solidarity and efforts to strengthen Islamic power in the region.

Iranian general mentioned that Iranian technicians have manufactured a whole host of air defense systems, including tactical and stationary radars, artillery and missile weapons, signal and data collecting equipment, electronic warfare gear, and drones for missions and applications in diverse frequencies and ranges.

Referring to air defense cooperation between Iran and Iraq, Sabahi Fard noted that Iranian Air Defense is fully prepared to meet Iraq’s air defense demands in all fields.

Iranian Air Defense is ready to help Iraq in manufacturing and providing technical support for various air defense systems by relying on local experts, he added.

The Iraqi General Tariq Abbas Ibrahim Abdul Hussein, for his part, hailed Iran’s advances in the air defense industry, saying Iraqi military delegations have been acquainted with the Islamic Republic’s great capabilities after a series of visits to Iran.

He also expressed his country’s willingness to work with Iranian air defense experts for manufacturing equipment, training, and technical support in various fields, such as electronic warfare, radars, visual monitoring, command and control, radar-related calculations, and software systems.

ZZ/4648584