MPs call on Iranian Foreign Minister to pursue British amb.’s presence in Tehran’s unrest

Iranian MP, Hossein Ali Haji Deligani on Sunday in the closed session of the Parliament said that the board should call on the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission to pursue the presence of British ambassador in unrest in Tehran that is a clear interference in Iran's internal affairs.

British ambassador should put an end to his interference and leave Iran immediately, he added.

Iranian MP, Mohammad Javad Abtahi said that Iranian Foreign Minister should declare the British ambassador as persona non grata by noon today.

A plan has also been put in place to reduce Iran's political ties with Germany, Britain, and France, which will be on the agenda, he added.

Another Iranian MP, Alireza Salimi said that Iranian Foreign Ministry should take the necessary action against the British ambassador.

British Ambassador to Tehran Rob Macaire was temporarily arrested as an unidentified foreign national participating in an unlawful gathering held in front of Tehran Amir Kabir University on Saturday night.

Macaire, who was arrested while taking pictures of the protests, was immediately released after his identity was checked and approved by the police.

A group of students had gathered inside the university to voice their protest after Iran announced the unintentional downing of a Ukrainian plane.

Iranian Foreign Ministry has objected to the UK's envoy act and is waiting for the police report on the details.

The UK Foreign Ministry has also objected to the detention of its ambassador to Tehran and called it against international law.

MNA/IRN 83630433