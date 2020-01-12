IRGC saddened about Ukrainian plane crash 'deeply'

A Member of Parliament Ahmad Alireza Beygi made the remarks in an interview with FNA and pointed to today’s non-plenary session of the Parliament and added, “in this session, IRGC Chief Salami stated that after IRGC’s missile attack on the US military base in Iraq’s Ain al-Assad, multilayer predictions were made that if American forces committed countermeasures against Iran, we would have necessary predictions and plans.”

"As a matter of fact, we are flexing muscle with a superpower in the region and naturally, the ordinary condition was not dominating in the country," he stressed.

He added, “Major General Salami emphasized that, despite giant measure taken by IRGC forces in attacking US military bases in Iraq, all our souls and bodies are devoted to the noble nation of Islamic Iran and I wish I were a passenger of Boeing 737.”

In this session, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani praised the transparency and loyalty of IRGC forces and expressed his special thanks to the statements delivered by IRGC Chief Major General Salami about this air accident, he emphasized.

Truly, IRGC carried out a giant task in attacking US military bases in retaliation of assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani by US terrorist forces and Iranian Parliament is not ready to incur any damage on the bravery spirit of IRGC by no means. In confronting the global arrogance, we have stood by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution with our unity and amity and will resist with our utmost power.”

On Wednesday, a Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed in Tehran shortly after taking off from Iran's Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) with at least 170 passengers and crew, mostly Iranians, onboard.

The airplane took off from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport and was heading to Ukrainian capital city Kyiv. All 167 passengers along with 9 crew members were killed in this crash.

