TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (MNA) – A commemoration ceremony for the victims of Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airline was held in Imam Hossein (PBUH) Mosque on Jan. 12.

On Wednesday, a Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed shortly after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) which claimed lives of all 176 people onboard.