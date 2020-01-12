Lawmakers back IRGC against enemies’ abuse of recent incidents

Mohammad-Ali Pourmokhtar, a member of Velaie faction of the Parliament said on Sunday, “The members of the Parliament in a statement have cast their strong support to IRGC and its programs in backing the people and the establishment.”

The move comes after a Ukrainian plane was downed near Tehran by IRGC Aerospace division by ‘human error’.

All the 176 people on board the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) flight died in the crash on Wednesday when the aircraft was hit after being mistaken with a hostile cruise missile.

The mishap occurred while earlier on Wednesday, the IRGC had struck two American bases in Iraq in retaliation for the US’s assassination of senior IRGC Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad last Friday.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic noted in a statement following the plane crash that the tragedy was caused by “human error” at a time the country was on the highest level of alert to potential American military adventurism.

