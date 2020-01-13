Iran's DCH head meets Chinese Minister of Public Security

Eskandar Momeni reportedly held a meeting with Deputy Director of the anti-narcotics and counter-terrorism Division of Ministry of Public Security and the Deputy of Chinese National Drug Control Commission in Beijing on Monday.

He emphasized on the implementation of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries on the fight against drug and Chemical precursors during Iranian President's visit to China in 2018

The two sides held a discussion regarding the exchange of experience and training as well as dispatching experts.

