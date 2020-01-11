Iran’s police bust 230 kg of illegal drugs in Yazd

Head of the anti-narcotics police of the Yazd province Colonel Ali Afkhami made the announcement on Saturday, saying that 176 kg of opium and 54 kg of Hashish were seized during these operations, which was destined for Iranian capital.

Four offenders were also captured during the operations, he added.

The police chief noted that the illegal load had entered Yazd from the southeastern parts of the country, which borders Afghanistan.

Yazd province is the main route connecting the central parts of Iran to the southeastern regions.

Some 25 tons of illegal drugs have been seized in Yazd in the current Iranian year (started March 21).

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

The war on drug trade has also claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

