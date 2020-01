The announcement came following the United States terrorist forces assassinated Lt. General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) — better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi — in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday.

Some believe that the Resistance Front in the region will become stronger after the assassination of Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and al-Muhandis.

MNA/IRN