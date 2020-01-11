Judiciary chief orders to speed up addressing tragic Ukrainian plane incident

Ebrahim Raeisi pointed to Saturday’s statement of the Iranian Armed Forces on the incident, offering condolences to the family of victims.

He ordered “The Judiciary Organization of the Armed Forces to collect related documents from the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, and Civil Aviation Organization of Iran and demand explanation from related informed authorities to identify the culprits of this unfortunate incident as soon as possible.”

In a statement issued on Saturday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran said that the cause of the Ukrainian passenger plane crash near Tehran has been “human error” in an air defense base, which happened amid missile strikes against US military base and considering the possibility of a military action in the accident

All 176 people on the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) flight died in the crash this week just after take-off from Tehran on a flight to Kiev.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces said those responsible for shooting down the passenger jet would "immediately" be brought before military justice.

