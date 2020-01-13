Military conflict with Iran would impact entire world: Japan’s Abe

The comments came at the start of Abe’s five-day Persian Gulf tour as he hopes to ease tensions spiked by the US assassination of a top Iranian general.

The Japanese PM called “on all relevant countries to engage in diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions,” according to RT.

Tokyo has decided to send a destroyer for intelligence activities along with two P-3C patrol aircraft to the Middle East. However, Japan will not join a US-led coalition in the region.

The prime minister’s tour includes visits to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman.

MNA/PR