13 January 2020 - 19:53

Military conflict with Iran would impact entire world: Japan’s Abe

TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (MNA) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has warned that military confrontation with Iran will impact global peace and stability.

The comments came at the start of Abe’s five-day Persian Gulf tour as he hopes to ease tensions spiked by the US assassination of a top Iranian general.

The Japanese PM called “on all relevant countries to engage in diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions,” according to RT.

Tokyo has decided to send a destroyer for intelligence activities along with two P-3C patrol aircraft to the Middle East. However, Japan will not join a US-led coalition in the region.

The prime minister’s tour includes visits to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman.

