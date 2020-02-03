Iran, regional countries responsible for maritime security in region

In a Monday tweet, the Iranian Embassy in Japan reacted to the departure of Japanese destroyer Takanami with some 200 sailors to the Middle East.

“The principle position of the Islamic Republic of Iran as one of the historic guards of security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is that the presence of foreign forces in the region will not contribute to security and stability,” the statement said.

“Regional countries and Iran (with a coastline of about 2,440 km to the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman) are responsible for maritime security,” it added.

In his weekly press conference on Monday, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi also said that the Japanese officials have announced that they have sent warship to the region independently not in a form of coalition.

Iran has said before that their actions are ineffective and regional countries themselves provide security of the region, he added, saying that Iran will not accept their action and it won’t be constructive.

Mousavi noted that Iran has told the same thing to Koreans, adding that given the security of the region, Iran hopes Tokyo will reconsider the issue.

MNA/ 4843546