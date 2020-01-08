Ukrainian airplane with over 170 aboard crashes in Iran; no survivors

The airplane took off from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport and was headed to Ukrainian capital city Kyiv.

According to the spokesperson of Iran’s aviation organization, the exact number of people on board were 167 passengers and nine crew members, including 70 men, 81 women, and 15 children.

Another official at the Association of Iranian airlines said about 130 of the passengers were Iranian.

Regrettably, no one on board survived the crash, said Pirhossein Koulivand, head of Iran's Emergency Medical Services, after search and rescue units were dispatched to the crash site.

CEO of Imam Khomeini International Airport said the details of the crash are being investigated.

Meanwhile, the head of the Ministry of Road communications and information center said the plane crashed after its engine caught fire.