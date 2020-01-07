Strong, unanimous response to US by resistance front

He stressed the need for the immediate expulsion of American forces from the region and reiterated, “Resistance Front will strongly and unanimously respond to the US.”

According to the report of al-Nujaba’s Centre for Communications and Media Affairs in Iran, the secretary-general of al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance extended condolences over the martyrdom of Lieutenant-general Sleymani and stated, “the martyrdom of this doughty commander of Islam has saddened the whole Resistance Front, advocates of defense from the world oppressed people and the liberals who combat against the arrogant powers, however, it has made us more vigilant and stronger.”

He went on to say that IRGC Quds Force Commander Gen. Qasem Soleimani wasn’t a “Road” to be blocked by his martyrdom.

Hojjatoleslam Akram al-Kaabi reiterated, “he was a discourse and a thought that will be transferred from a heart to other hearts until Jerusalem is liberated.”

He further mentioned, “there are only two options before the world nations; either Resistance or Abjection! We have chosen the path of Resistance, and on this path, martyrdom is the destiny of the best men of Heaven.”

Al-Nujaba’s secretary-general stressed, “committing a strategic mistake, the US accelerated the fulfilment of the Heavenly promise; a mistake that the response to it will be incorporated into the textbooks of American Students.”

Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi asked the US terrorist regime to review the history of West Asia and then maintained, “today, this region is no longer the land in which you can gain points. Now, the global equations have been changed and the Resistance enjoys a hegemony in the new international order.”

He continued, “today, the Middle East is the territory of the Resistance Empire, and its capital is the Islamic Republic of Iran; the response to the terrorist operation the US carried out in Baghdad airport will be a measured and unanimous one by the whole of the said Empire.”

The top-rank commander of the Iraqi Islamic Resistance warned the marines of the US army, “immediately return to the nest and start making coffins because “The international armies of the Resistance” are prepared for giving a crushing and arranged response to the terrorist forces of the US.”

Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi advised Trump, “prior to any boasting, you had better review what you say about the courageous flag-holder of the Resistance Front and look at military maps; besides I remind you that the “Strategic Depth” of the Resistance Front is 128 times longer than that of the Zionist Regime.”

Emphasizing the technical, tactical and logistic development of the Resistance inside the battlefield, he stated, “our weapons are not restricted to guns, yet, now, Resistance groups are equipped with the most advanced and smartest accurate missiles that can put an end to your evil presence in West Asia, moreover, they are capable of terminating the false life of Israel fake regime.”

The secretary-general of al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance explicated, “you don’t have to think about what happens to the occupying Regime, because you can see it in the photos of the Atacama Desert released by us some years ago; and today, following the martyrdom of Gen. Qasem Soleimani, we are much closer to the holy Quds.”

Addressing the chairmen of the West institutes for strategic studies, al-Kaabi mentioned, “put aside your theoretical isms and carefully look at the destruction of your new world order. You should know that we will turn your “Security Dilemma” into the zero-sum game and certainly, the possible loser of this game will be the forces of the uncle Sum.

He pointed out, “verily, once the order is issued, al-Nujaba and all Resistance groups will run out of patience, and then, you will have no time even for thinking about your next action.”

Finally, the secretary-general of al-Nujaba noted, “I swear on the pure blood of General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis to strike such a blow that your military commanders can only escape and take refuge under animals in deserts. Remember that we are combatants of the battlefields, and you should also know that the time of striking blows and running away is over.”

MNA/PR