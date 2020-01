ABADAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – Hundred of thousands of Iranians in southern province of Khuzestan, took part in funeral procession of the Iraq’s Hashd al-Sah’abi deputy Mahdi al-Mohandes, who was assassinated simultaneously with Iran's Lt. Gen. Soelimani by the US in Baghdad on January 3, to see him off to Basra, Iraq.