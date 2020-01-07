Germany says Iran has responsibility to de-escalate tensions with US

The US terrorist forces assassinated Lt. General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) in an airstrike ordered by US President Donald Trump at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday.

While many countries condemned the US terrorist act of assassination of Iran’s top commander Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Germany said that Iran has been responsible for the escalation in the region.

Iran should avoid escalation in the Middle East after the US assassinated one of its top military commanders, German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said, blaming the Islamic Republic for heightening tensions in the region, according to Reuters.

“I say clearly that Iran has been responsible for the escalation in the region and therefore it is Iran’s responsibility to contribute to de-escalation,” she told a gathering of German conservatives in Bavaria.

MNA/PR