TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – A ceremony was held on Sunday in Tehran in commemoration of IRGC Quds Force commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani and his companions who were assassinated in a US terrorist assault in Baghdad on Friday. Ten thousand mourners chanted “US, you start it, we will end it”, referring to the US President who directly ordered to assassinate Lt. Gen. Soleimani.