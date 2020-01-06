World must condemn assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani

He made the remarks in the funeral procession of martyr Gen. Soleimani in Tehran on Mon. and added, “dear brothers and sisters, the noble martyr-fostering nation of Islamic Iran, I salute to all of you.”

“We are here to express our heartfelt condolences to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the family of Gen. Soleimani and also flagbearers of resistance against malicious plots of the Zionist regime and the United States,” Haniyeh stated.

“All of us declare that the brutal crime that the United States has committed in assassinating Gen. Soleimani and his companions show their criminal nature. The US government spared no effort and committed all crimes and bloodshed in the occupied Palestinian land and territory.”

So, it is deserved that the whole people throughout the world should strongly condemn US terrorist act and call for punishment of perpetrators of this heinous act, Hamas political leader emphasized.

“I declare that the project of resistance will continue in the Palestinian land and territory strongly and will not be weakened,” he said, adding that such assassinations will double our perseverance to continue the right path of resistance.

Gen. Soleimani devoted all his life in support of the oppressed Palestinian people, he stressed.

The United States terrorist forces assassinated Lt. General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) — better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi — in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday.

