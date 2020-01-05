Trump's threat reminiscent of ISIL invasion

Referring to Donald Trump’s Saturday tweets in which the US president threatened to target 52 Iranian cultural sites, he said that his threat is as a war crime and violates article 16 of Geneva Conventions on the protection of cultural objects and of places of worship.

Trump’s statement is reminiscent of the ISIL and their actions after the capture of Mosul in Iraq, he noted, adding that ISIL looted and destroyed at least 28 historical and cultural sites.

He also in a separate message yesterday, called for the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq.

The withdrawal of US troops from Iraq should be one of the consequences of the heinous assassination of IRGC Quds Force commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani, and Iraq's PMU second-in-command Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, he added.

MNA/