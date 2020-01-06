Never threaten Iranian nation

Responding to the US President's threat to attack 52 important targets in Iran, including cultural sites, Rouhani wrote: "Those who refer to the number 52 should also remember the number 290. "

"#IR655. Never threaten the Iranian nation," he added.

On Saturday, the US president said on Twitter that his military would strike “very important” targets related to Iran if the Iranians attempted to take retaliatory action against the US for the assassination of a senior military commander in the Iraqi capital Baghdad early on Friday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in reaction to the threat, said such a move would be filed as a war crime and another breach of international law.

“Having committed grave breaches of international law in Friday's cowardly assassinations, @realdonaldtrump threatens to commit again new breaches of JUS COGENS,” Zarif wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

“Targeting cultural sites is a WAR CRIME; whether kicking or screaming, end of US malign presence in West Asia has begun,” Zarif added.

On Monday Trump said in a Tweet: "They're allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people and we're not allowed to touch their cultural sites? It doesn't work that way."

