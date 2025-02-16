Israeli forces must fully withdraw from Lebanon on Feb. 18

The secretary general of Lebanese Hezbollah movement Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a speech on Sunday.

Sheikh Naim Qassem said that Iran supports resistance in region, including in Lebanon.

According to Hezbollah chief, "Martyr’s blood paves way for resistance progress," adding that "We won’t surrender, we won’t be defeated."

"Trump is trying to control the world, not just Palestine," he said, adding that "Everything Israel does is managed and is supported by the US.

Qassem called for the resumption of Iranian flights to Lebanon. "Israel threatened Lebanese PM with strikes on runway if Iranian planes landed," he highlighted.

Hezbollah chief slammed Trump’s Gaza displacement plan.

Qassem further said that "Hezbollah is ready to help prevent Gaza displacement plan.

According to him, "Israeli forces must completely withdraw from Lebanon on Feb. 18."

MNA