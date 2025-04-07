Iran Armed Forces ready to confront any possible contingency

Speaking in his weekly press conference, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said, "The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are constantly improving and maintaining their level of readiness to deal with any possible contingency."

He made the remarks in reaction to Reuters's claims that Iranian military forces have been ordered to be on alert and that Iran has warned regional countries against using their territory for any hostile action against Iran.

Regarding Iran's relations with neighbors, Baghaei said, "As a strategic principle, the security of neighbors and the security of the region is an inseparable part of the national security of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

"We have never participated in any coalition aimed at attacking neighboring countries, but have always pursued a policy of good neighborliness, regional cooperation, and avoiding creating tension," the Iranian senior diplomat said.

"In practice, we have also tried to inform our neighbors about the consequences of adventurous actions, whether from the Zionist regime or extra-regional actors," he added.

RHM/