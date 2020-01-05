‘We should stand against US’ aggression, interference’: Rouhani

“We should stand against US’ aggression, interference,” he told Salih, also praising today’s resolution of the Iraqi Parliament in expelling US troops from the country.

Rouhani said that the decision will be the onset of establishing stability and security in the region.

On Sunday, the legislators used an extraordinary parliamentary session to vote on a resolution requiring the government to press Washington and its allies to withdraw their troops from Iraq. The decision comes as US terrorist forces violated Iraq’s sovereignty and launched airstrikes at Baghdad airport on Friday, assassinating IRGC Quds Force commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani and PMU deputy Abu Mahdi al-Muhanids.

Rouhani lauded the Iraqi government and nation’s clear stance on the US act of terror and glorious funeral ceremonies held in different cities, hoping that the two countries could further develop friendly ties.

He referred to the significance of unity among the two nations, saying “we should act in a way that enemies understand they cannot disturb our relations.”

For his part, Salih said that martyrdom of the two top generals is a great loss for both Iranian and Iraqi nations.

Both Iran and Iraq are now in sensitive circumstances and facing a big conspiracy, he said, hoping that the two countries could emerge victorious and establish peace and security in the region.

Unity and friendship between the two countries can have an important role in regional security, he said.

