Iranian FM, Qatari counterpart meet in Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Foreign Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met and held talks on regional issues in Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi in a tweet on Saturday confirmed the visit of Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to Iran.

The impromptu visit comes against the backdrop of the US’ act of terrorism in assassinating commander of IRGC’s Quds Force, Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, in an airstrike in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Friday.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry reacted to the development, calling on sides to exercise restraint and refrain from dragging Iraq and the Middle East region into endless violence.

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme National Security Council said in a statement that a harsh vengeance "in due time and right place" awaits criminals behind Soleimani's assassination.

MNA/FNA 13981014000546