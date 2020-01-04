People in Shahroud hold anti-US rally over Gen. Soleimani assassination

SHAHROUD, Jan. 04 (MNA) – Following the martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Ghasem Soleimani, people in Shahroud condemned US terrorist act and called for tough vengeance on perpetrators of this terrorist attack.

The US terrorist attack to the convoy of Hash al-Shaabi near Baghdad Airport on Fri. led to the martyrdom of IRGC Commander of Quds Force Lt. Gen. Ghasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis the deputy commander of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) and some of the other forces of the PMU.