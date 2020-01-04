Rezaei calls for taking fifth JCPOA step ASAP

As Iran’s fifth deadline to the European signatories to the nuclear deal draws near, Secretary of the Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei wrote in a tweet on Saturday, “until Iran’s decisive and harsh response to Trump, going ahead with the fifth step in reducing JCPOA commitments as soon as possible is vital.”

The United States terrorist forces assassinated Lt. General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) — better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi — in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday. The Pentagon said in a statement that US President Donald Trump had ordered the attack.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council during an extraordinary session on Friday vowed a harsh response "in due time and right place" for the terrorists behind Lt. Gen. Soleimani's assassination.

On the other hand, Iran has been taking step-by-step measures to reduce the level of its commitments to the nuclear deal (JCPOA) following the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the agreement and the European countries’ failure to safeguard Iran’s economic interests in the face of US sanctions.

In a televised interview late on Friday, Rezaei described Trump’s order to assassinate the commander of IRGC’s Quds Force, Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, as a “political and military suicide.”

