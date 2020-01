TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – Thousands of Iraqis, took part in the funeral procession of the commander of Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Iraq’s Hashd al-Sah’abi deputy Mahdi al-Mohandes in Kazemein. Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and Shia cleric Ammar al-Hakim were among the participants in the ceremony.